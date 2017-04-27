Neu im PlayStation Store: Little Nightmares, Outlast 2, Edith Finch & mehr

Fred Dutton, SIEE:
Zuerst einmal eine Entschuldigung, für das späte Erscheinen des Store-Updates diese Woche – der normale Dienstagsbetriebt geht nächste Woche weiter.
Wer von euch noch nicht auf dem Laufenden ist — es ist eine verdammt ereignisreiche Woche. Wir begrüßen das fröhlich verstörende PS4-Adventure Little Nightmares, den knackigen PS VR-Puzzler Statik, das lang erwartete Mystery-Werk What Remains of Edith Finch von dem Team hinter The Unfinished Swan, sowie das erschreckend gute Survival-Horror-Sequel Outlast 2 — um nur ein paar zu nennen. Was holt ihr euch diese Woche?
Hier eine vollständige Übersicht:
Diese Woche neu
Statik
24. April
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Demo
24. April
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
25. April
Outlast 2
25. April
Syberia 3
25. April
What Remains of Edith Finch
25. April
Eventide: Slavic Fable
25. April
The Deer God
25. April
Games of Glory
25. April
Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
25. April
Baila Latino
(Nicht in AT & CH)
25. April
Digerati Bundle 3 Pack Part 2
26. April
Symphony of the Machine
26. April
Baboon!
26. April
Street Fighter V – 2017 Capcom Pro Tour Pass
26. April
Prey Demo: Opening Hour
27. April
ACA Neo Geo Art of Fighting
27. April
Little Nightmares
28. April
Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
28. April
Dragon Quest Heroes II Digital Explorer’s Edition
28. April
Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
28. April
The Legend of Dark Witch
25. April
The Deer God
25. April
Period Cube ~Shackles of Amadeus~
28. April
PS4 DLCs
25. April
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- Episode 4
- Sniper Elite 4
- Deathstorm Part 2: Infiltration
- Urban Assault Expansion Pack
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Season Pass
- Minecraft
- Glide Track Pack Season Pass
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2
- DB Super Pack 3
- Games of Glory
- All-Stars Pack
- 150 Soldi
- 450 Soldi
- 1100 Soldi
- 2400 Soldi
- 5000 Soldi
- 8700 Soldi
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- The Most Wanted DLC Bundle
- Watch Dogs 2
- Mega Pack
Wenn euer PS4-, PS3– oder PS Vita-System gerade einmal nicht in Reichweite ist, könnt ihr euch diese Angebote wie immer auch in unserem Online-Store holen.
