Neu im PlayStation Store: Little Nightmares, Outlast 2, Edith Finch & mehr

Außerdem Statik, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier EP. 4
Fred Dutton, SIEE:

Zuerst einmal eine Entschuldigung, für das späte Erscheinen des Store-Updates diese Woche – der normale Dienstagsbetriebt geht nächste Woche weiter.

Wer von euch noch nicht auf dem Laufenden ist — es ist eine verdammt ereignisreiche Woche. Wir begrüßen das fröhlich verstörende PS4-Adventure Little Nightmares, den knackigen PS VR-Puzzler Statik, das lang erwartete Mystery-Werk What Remains of Edith Finch von dem Team hinter The Unfinished Swan, sowie das erschreckend gute Survival-Horror-Sequel Outlast 2 — um nur ein paar zu nennen. Was holt ihr euch diese Woche?

Hier eine vollständige Übersicht:

PlayStation StoreDiese Woche neu

ps4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

psvita

PS4 DLCs

25. April

  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
     
  • Episode 4

Wenn euer PS4-, PS3– oder PS Vita-System gerade einmal nicht in Reichweite ist, könnt ihr euch diese Angebote wie immer auch in unserem Online-Store holen.

