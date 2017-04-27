Neu im PlayStation Store: Little Nightmares, Outlast 2, Edith Finch & mehr

Außerdem Statik, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier EP. 4

Fred Dutton, SIEE:

Zuerst einmal eine Entschuldigung, für das späte Erscheinen des Store-Updates diese Woche – der normale Dienstagsbetriebt geht nächste Woche weiter.

Wer von euch noch nicht auf dem Laufenden ist — es ist eine verdammt ereignisreiche Woche. Wir begrüßen das fröhlich verstörende PS4-Adventure Little Nightmares, den knackigen PS VR-Puzzler Statik, das lang erwartete Mystery-Werk What Remains of Edith Finch von dem Team hinter The Unfinished Swan, sowie das erschreckend gute Survival-Horror-Sequel Outlast 2 — um nur ein paar zu nennen. Was holt ihr euch diese Woche?

Hier eine vollständige Übersicht: