Neu im PlayStation Store: Persona 5, PaRappa the Rapper, Drawn To Death

Außerdem Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, Rocket League DLC, Lego City Undercover und mehr
Fred Dutton, SIEE:

Die außerordentliche Serie von Topspieleerscheinungen setzt sich auch diese Woche fort und zwar mit dem heiß erwarteten Launch des JRPG-Sequels Persona 5. Da müsst ihr nicht lange überlegen — das Game ist schon jetzt ein zukünftiger Klassiker!

Nicht ganz euer Geschmack? Nun, es gibt noch vieles mehr, in dem ihr euch verbeißen könnt, darunter das Retro-Revival PaRappa The Rapper Remastered, David Jaffes neuer Arena-Shooter Drawn To Death, das PS4-Debüt des absolut verrückten First Person-Shooters Bulletstorm, sowie neue DLCs für den Multiplayerfavoriten Rocket League.

PS4 DLCs

Wenn euer PS4-, PS3– oder PS Vita-System gerade einmal nicht in Reichweite ist, könnt ihr euch diese Angebote wie immer auch in unserem Online-Store holen.

Kommentare