Neu im PlayStation Store: Persona 5, PaRappa the Rapper, Drawn To Death

Fred Dutton, SIEE:
Die außerordentliche Serie von Topspieleerscheinungen setzt sich auch diese Woche fort und zwar mit dem heiß erwarteten Launch des JRPG-Sequels Persona 5. Da müsst ihr nicht lange überlegen — das Game ist schon jetzt ein zukünftiger Klassiker!
Nicht ganz euer Geschmack? Nun, es gibt noch vieles mehr, in dem ihr euch verbeißen könnt, darunter das Retro-Revival PaRappa The Rapper Remastered, David Jaffes neuer Arena-Shooter Drawn To Death, das PS4-Debüt des absolut verrückten First Person-Shooters Bulletstorm, sowie neue DLCs für den Multiplayerfavoriten Rocket League.
Diese Woche neu
Flying Bunny (Nur DE)
3. April
Persona 5
4. April
Has-Been Heroes
4. April
PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
4. April
PaRappa The Rapper – Original Soundtrack
4. April
Blackwood Crossing
4. April
Drawn to Death
4. April
Dragon Quest Heroes II Demo
4. April
Lego City Undercover
6. April
Plutobi: The Dwarf Planet Tales
5. April
Digerati – Horror/Halloween Bundle
5. April
BRIKS
6. April
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
7. April
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Bundle
7. April
ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny
7. April
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
7. April
Atomic Ghost Fleet
7. April
Cocos Shark Island
7. April
David Attenborough’s First Life VR
7. April
Persona 5
4. April
PS4 DLCs
- World of Tanks
- Tiger 131 Ultimate Bundle
4. April
- Rocket League
- The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
4. April
- Ride 2
- Collector Bikes Pack
4. April
- World of Tanks
- Heavy Metal Heroes Mega Bundle
4. April
- Drawn to Death
- 6 God of War Skins
- 6 God of War Skins and 3 Mystery Boxes
- 1 Mystery Box
- 3 Mystery Boxes
- 10 Mystery Boxes
- 18 Mystery Boxes
- 30 Mystery Boxes
7. April
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour
Wenn euer PS4-, PS3– oder PS Vita-System gerade einmal nicht in Reichweite ist, könnt ihr euch diese Angebote wie immer auch in unserem Online-Store holen.
