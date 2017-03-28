Neu im PlayStation Store: MLB The Show 17, Dark Souls III DLC, Rain World

Fred Dutton, SIEE:
Haltet euch fest, denn der PlayStation Store ist diese Woche zum Bersten voll. Die jährliche Neuauflage von MLB The Show ist wieder da; große DLCs für Dark Souls III, Battlefield 1, Final Fantasy XV und Minecraft warten auf euch; das hoch gehandelte Indie-Adventure Rain World feiert endlich sein Debüt; Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix schlagen auf PS4 auf; und es gibt eine neue Episode von The Walking Dead: A New Frontier!
Und das ist nur der Anfang — für eine komplette Übersicht schaut euch unsere Auflistung an:
Diese Woche neu
MLB The Show 17
28. März
MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition
28. März
MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition
28. März
Anoxemia
28. März
Baila Latino (Nur in DE)
28. März
Fated: The Silent Oath
28. März
Heroes of the Monkey tavern (Nicht in CH)
28. März
Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call
28. März
Old Time Hockey (Nicht in AT)
28. März
R.B.I. Baseball 17
28. März
Rain World
28. März
Skyforge: Early Adopter Pack
28. März
Skyforge: Extended Early Adopter Pack – Rage of the Berserker
28. März
Skyforge: Ultimate Early Adopter Pack – Wrath of the Gods
28. März
Mafia III Demo
28. März
Heroes of the Monkey Tavern Demo (Nicht in CH)
28. März
Korix
28. März
Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2
28. März
We Are The Dwarves
29. März
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
31. März
APB Reloaded Starter Bundle (Nur in DE)
31. März
Fairune
28. März
PS4 DLCs
28. März
- Battlefield 1
- They Shall Not Pass
- Dark Souls III
- The Ringed City
- Mafia III
- Faster, Baby!
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Method Man VO Pack
- UK Special Forces VO Pack
- Final Fantasy XV
- Episode Gladiolus
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- Episode 3
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Peruvian Connection Pack
- MLB The Show 17
- Stubs (1,000)
- Stubs (5,000)
- Stubs (11,000)
- Stubs (24,000)
- Stubs (67,500)
- Stubs (150,000)
31. März
- APB Reloaded
- 400 G1C
- 816 G1C
- 1680 G1C
- 3052 G1C
- 4600 G1C
- 9600 G1C
Wenn euer PS4-, PS3– oder PS Vita-System gerade einmal nicht in Reichweite ist, könnt ihr euch diese Angebote wie immer auch in unserem Online-Store holen.
Die Andromeda-Galaxie erwartet dich!
Melde dich jetzt bei unserem Mass Effect Andromeda-Gewinnspiel für den PlayStation Newsletter an und schnapp dir mit etwas Glück die streng limitierte PS4 Pro im Mass Effect: Andromeda Design (inkl. dem Spiel). Viel Glück, Pathfinder!
Kommentare
Kommentar hinterlassen
Was meinst du? Melde dich an und hinterlasse deinen Kommentar