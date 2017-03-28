Veröffentlicht am 28. März

Neu im PlayStation Store: MLB The Show 17, Dark Souls III DLC, Rain World

Außerdem Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Snake Pass, Battlefield 1 DLC und mehr

Fred Dutton, SIEE:

Haltet euch fest, denn der PlayStation Store ist diese Woche zum Bersten voll. Die jährliche Neuauflage von MLB The Show ist wieder da; große DLCs für Dark Souls III, Battlefield 1, Final Fantasy XV und Minecraft warten auf euch; das hoch gehandelte Indie-Adventure Rain World feiert endlich sein Debüt; Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix schlagen auf PS4 auf; und es gibt eine neue Episode von The Walking Dead: A New Frontier!

Und das ist nur der Anfang — für eine komplette Übersicht schaut euch unsere Auflistung an:

