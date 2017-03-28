 
 
 
 

Veröffentlicht am

Neu im PlayStation Store: MLB The Show 17, Dark Souls III DLC, Rain World

Außerdem Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Snake Pass, Battlefield 1 DLC und mehr
Fred Dutton, SIEE:

Haltet euch fest, denn der PlayStation Store ist diese Woche zum Bersten voll. Die jährliche Neuauflage von MLB The Show ist wieder da; große DLCs für Dark Souls III, Battlefield 1, Final Fantasy XV und Minecraft warten auf euch; das hoch gehandelte Indie-Adventure Rain World feiert endlich sein Debüt; Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix schlagen auf PS4 auf; und es gibt eine neue Episode von The Walking Dead: A New Frontier!

Und das ist nur der Anfang — für eine komplette Übersicht schaut euch unsere Auflistung an:

PlayStation StoreDiese Woche neu

ps4

 

 

 

 

 

 


  • Snake Pass
    29. März

  • The Inner World
    29. März

  • Digerati – Indie Darling Bundle
    29. März

 


  • We Are The Dwarves
    29. März

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
    31. März

  • APB Reloaded Starter Bundle (Nur in DE)
    31. März

 


  • APB Reloaded (Nicht in DE)
    31. März

  • The Pure Bundle
    31. März

  • Punch Club
    31. März

 

psvita

PS4 DLCs

28. März

  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
     
  • Episode 3

31. März

  • APB Reloaded
     
  • 400 G1C
  • 816 G1C
  • 1680 G1C
  • 3052 G1C
  • 4600 G1C
  • 9600 G1C

Wenn euer PS4-, PS3– oder PS Vita-System gerade einmal nicht in Reichweite ist, könnt ihr euch diese Angebote wie immer auch in unserem Online-Store holen.

Kostenlos für PlayStation Plus-Mitglieder im März

Die Andromeda-Galaxie erwartet dich!

Melde dich jetzt bei unserem Mass Effect Andromeda-Gewinnspiel für den PlayStation Newsletter an und schnapp dir mit etwas Glück die streng limitierte PS4 Pro im Mass Effect: Andromeda Design (inkl. dem Spiel). Viel Glück, Pathfinder!

Mitmachen

 

28

Mar 17
Von: Contributing Editor, SIEE

Jetzt kaufen?

MLB The Show 17 herunterladen
  • Kommentare
    0
  • Antworten
    0
Hat dir der Artikel gefallen?
Diesen Beitrag teilen

Kommentare